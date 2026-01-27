Tragic Capsize on Brahmaputra: Six Missing in Assam

At least six people are missing after a boat capsized on the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Barpeta district, officials confirmed.

The incident, occurring in the Rahampur area, has prompted a large-scale search and rescue mission involving teams from the NDRF and SDRF, as well as local police, Senior Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma revealed.

Local residents have alleged that the boat was not equipped with life jackets, heightening concerns about safety measures. Simultaneously, a similar incident in Bharatpur last October left several people missing, reminding authorities of the persistent dangers of these waterways.

The boat, carrying 22 people at the time of the mishap, had successfully rescued 13 passengers, with one confirmed fatality. However, the fate of eight individuals remains unknown.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged officials to expedite relief and rescue operations, ensuring injured parties receive proper medical attention.