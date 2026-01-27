Left Menu

Miraculous Survival: Steel Rod Misses Vital Organs by Millimetres

A 34-year-old construction worker astonishingly survives after a steel rod pierced his head and neck, narrowly missing crucial blood vessels. Expert surgeons at Artemis Hospital improvised treatment stages, ensuring a successful outcome that underscores the team's rapid-response prowess and advanced trauma care in a life-threatening scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:42 IST
After an unsurvivable accident, how Gurugram doctors saved a man (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A construction worker has miraculously survived a near-fatal incident after a steel rod pierced through his head and neck, missing critical structures by mere millimetres. Led by Dr. Shashidhar TB, a team at Artemis Hospital devised on-the-spot solutions to navigate this unprecedented medical challenge.

The patient arrived at the emergency department with the rod still embedded, requiring careful adaptation at each treatment step. Rescue workers cut the rod down to 2.5 feet, allowing a CT scan to map the trajectory. Anesthesia and surgery were conducted in adjusted positions to maximize safety and access.

Dr. Shashidhar T.B. stated, "Our priority was the safest outcome given the extraordinary nature of the injury." The rod was successfully removed without damaging vital structures. Remarkably, the patient is recovering with intact neurological function, highlighting the hospital's trauma team's expertise and the patient's sheer luck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

