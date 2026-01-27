The sanctioned tanker Chariot Tide is being escorted to Tanger Med in Morocco by a Spanish rescue vessel after its engine failed, leaving it stranded in international waters. The tanker, previously known as Marabella Sun, has been on the EU's sanctions list for shipping Russian oil amid questionable practices, as per the European Union.

Despite its controversial status, the Chariot Tide wasn't seized. Spain's Merchant Marine reported the incident but did not elaborate on the decision. As nations warn of ships flouting regulations, the Chariot Tide's journey underscores the challenges posed by a shadow fleet that aids countries like Russia, Venezuela, and Iran in bypassing sanctions.

This shadow fleet often employs vessels with murky ownership under multiple flags, lacking top-tier insurance, to operate in international waters. Meanwhile, Morocco continues to foster its diplomatic and economic relationship with Russia, recently agreeing on a fisheries deal, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.