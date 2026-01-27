Shadow Fleet Unveiled: The High-Risk World of Sanctioned Oil Tankers
The Chariot Tide, a tanker under EU sanctions for transporting Russian oil, is escorted to Morocco by a Spanish vessel after breaking down at sea. Part of a shadow fleet evading sanctions, these tankers pose a risk with opaque ownership and inadequate insurance, while Morocco maintains ties with Russia.
- Country:
- Spain
The sanctioned tanker Chariot Tide is being escorted to Tanger Med in Morocco by a Spanish rescue vessel after its engine failed, leaving it stranded in international waters. The tanker, previously known as Marabella Sun, has been on the EU's sanctions list for shipping Russian oil amid questionable practices, as per the European Union.
Despite its controversial status, the Chariot Tide wasn't seized. Spain's Merchant Marine reported the incident but did not elaborate on the decision. As nations warn of ships flouting regulations, the Chariot Tide's journey underscores the challenges posed by a shadow fleet that aids countries like Russia, Venezuela, and Iran in bypassing sanctions.
This shadow fleet often employs vessels with murky ownership under multiple flags, lacking top-tier insurance, to operate in international waters. Meanwhile, Morocco continues to foster its diplomatic and economic relationship with Russia, recently agreeing on a fisheries deal, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.
ALSO READ
Russian Drone Strike Sparks Outcry Amid Tensions in Ukraine
Terror on the Tracks: Russian Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Passenger Train
U.S. Pushes Ukraine for Peace Deal with Russia Amid Security Guarantees Standoff
EU Sanctions Without Terror List Shakeup: A Delicate Diplomatic Balance
Zelenskiy Condemns Deadly Russian Drone Attack as Terrorism