BPCL Expands LNG Imports to Fuel India's Growing Energy Needs

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) plans to import four to eight LNG shiploads annually starting 2026 to address rising gas demand. This comes after a previous agreement with ADNOC Gas. BPCL's strategy includes diversifying supply sources and ensuring competitive pricing to bolster India's clean energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Betul | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is gearing up to significantly increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. The state-owned enterprise is seeking to secure four to eight shiploads a year, starting from 2026, as part of a decade-long plan to meet the escalating demand for gas in India.

The move follows BPCL's agreement in February last year with Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas, under which it will receive 40 LNG cargoes by 2025. This new deal aims to expand BPCL's supply portfolio, providing more competitive and dependable gas sources to fuel India's energy growth.

A shift in pricing strategy will see LNG priced according to varying benchmark indices, actively moving towards a cleaner energy solution. With natural gas becoming a more prominent part of India's energy basket by 2030, BPCL aims to play a crucial role in this sustainable transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

