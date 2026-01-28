Left Menu

Revamping Google's Search Dynamics: Fair Deals for Publishers

Britain's competition regulator has proposed measures to improve Google search services, ensuring fairer deals for publishers. The proposal aims to regulate how content is utilized in Google's AI-driven search overviews, fostering a more equitable balance between the tech giant and content creators in the UK.

Updated: 28-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:45 IST
The UK's competition regulator has introduced a set of proposals aimed at enhancing Google search services within the region. These measures focus on ensuring that publishers receive fair compensation and treatment concerning how their content is utilized in Google's AI overviews.

The regulator's plan seeks to create a more balanced ecosystem where content creators have equal opportunities to benefit from their work being accessed via Google's platform.

This move is part of a broader effort to oversee and regulate the operations of major tech companies, ensuring they adhere to fair practices in content management and presentation.

