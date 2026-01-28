Turtlemint's IPO: A Strategic Leap in the Insurtech Sector

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd, an insurtech company, has filed its updated draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO) valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issuance of equity shares amounting to Rs 660.7 crore and an offer for sale of over 28.6 million shares by existing shareholders. The funds will be primarily used to enhance the company's technology infrastructure, support staff salaries, and invest in marketing campaigns.

Turtlemint, founded in 2015, specializes in simplifying insurance processes. It has established a network of 500,000 advisors, sold over 160 million policies, and formed partnerships with leading insurers. This IPO aligns with growing interest in the insurtech domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)