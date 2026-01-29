Asian Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Investment Boom

Asian technology stocks are riding high on optimism over earnings predictions, fueled by aggressive investments in artificial intelligence. Despite assurances from U.S. and European officials, the dollar remains volatile, simultaneously boosting precious metals like gold and silver to unprecedented highs as investors move towards physical assets.

Oil prices have reached a four-month high following U.S. President Donald Trump's stern warning to Iran regarding potential attacks over nuclear negotiations. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed a positive economic outlook but remained neutral on President Trump's insistence for more substantial interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, South Korean and Taiwanese stock markets have recorded substantial gains. However, the mood in Indonesia has soured after an MSCI warning about trading transparency. In Europe, and on Wall Street, mixed reactions were observed following Microsoft's capex concerns and Meta's optimistic revenue outlook for 2026.