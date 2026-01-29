Left Menu

Asian Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Investment Boom

Asian tech stocks continue to rally on optimism over earnings, spurred by a surge in AI investments. The dollar remains unstable, while gold and silver reach new highs as investors flock to physical assets. Oil prices rise amid tensions between the US and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:17 IST
Asian technology stocks are riding high on optimism over earnings predictions, fueled by aggressive investments in artificial intelligence. Despite assurances from U.S. and European officials, the dollar remains volatile, simultaneously boosting precious metals like gold and silver to unprecedented highs as investors move towards physical assets.

Oil prices have reached a four-month high following U.S. President Donald Trump's stern warning to Iran regarding potential attacks over nuclear negotiations. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed a positive economic outlook but remained neutral on President Trump's insistence for more substantial interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, South Korean and Taiwanese stock markets have recorded substantial gains. However, the mood in Indonesia has soured after an MSCI warning about trading transparency. In Europe, and on Wall Street, mixed reactions were observed following Microsoft's capex concerns and Meta's optimistic revenue outlook for 2026.

