Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Demise Leaves Lasting Impact
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically passed away in a plane crash. This marks a significant loss for his family and the state. Pawar, known for his dedication to the people and political acumen, served six terms as Deputy CM. His funeral is set in Baramati.
Maharashtra is in mourning after the sudden death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati airport. Congress MP Manickam Tagore expressed his profound sorrow, calling the loss a major blow to both Pawar's family and the state. The Congress leader assured the Pawar family of party support in this immense time of grief.
A local resident described the event as a significant setback to the region, particularly impacting farmers, laborers, and industry workers. The development model in Baramati, which served as a regional benchmark, will also feel the effects. Preparations are underway for Pawar's funeral, scheduled at Vidya Pratishthan ground.
Ajit Pawar's political journey was marked by an unwavering commitment to public service, having served six terms as Deputy Chief Minister across different administrations. Known for his straightforward approach, his loss will be felt not just by his family, including wife Sunetra and sons Jay and Parth, but by the entire state of Maharashtra.
