US Domestic Turmoil: Immigration Controversies, Economic Shocks, and Political Drama

Recent US domestic news covers a wide array of topics, including corporate silence on Minnesota’s immigration enforcement, Treasury's termination of Booz Allen Hamilton contracts over data protection issues, job cuts at Nike, and legislative confrontations in Minnesota. The news also delves into severe weather disruptions affecting the country.

Updated: 27-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:32 IST
Amid a tumultuous week for the United States, domestic issues rose to the forefront as corporate and political leaders reacted to events rocking the nation. Key highlights included the response to immigration enforcement in Minnesota, business challenges, and severe weather conditions.

In Minnesota, the fatal shootings by immigration agents and subsequent protests drew comments from over 60 CEOs. Meanwhile, the Treasury Department made headlines by canceling contracts with Booz Allen Hamilton over data security concerns.

Severe weather added to the chaos, with a winter storm causing mass flight cancellations and disruption across the country. At the political forefront, President Donald Trump's policies continue to stir debate, particularly regarding immigration and economic strategies.

