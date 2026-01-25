Left Menu

Pakistan Unveils T20 World Cup Squad Amidst Political Drama

Pakistan named their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, reversing a potential boycott due to Bangladesh's withdrawal. Salman Ali Agha leads the team for matches in India and Sri Lanka. The final decision on participation awaits government approval amid ongoing political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has unveiled its 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, reversing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi's initial threat to boycott the event in solidarity with Bangladesh. This marks a significant development in what has become a politically charged situation.

Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as the captain, leading the team into matches scheduled in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Although Bangladesh was initially part of the lineup, their refusal to travel due to security concerns led to their replacement by Scotland, heightening tensions in the cricketing community.

While the squad announcement is a step forward, final participation still depends on governmental clearance. The matter has been compounded by an earlier tripartite agreement that ensures India-Pakistan matches will occur at neutral venues until 2027. Fans eagerly await the final go-ahead for the event.

