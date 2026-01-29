India's Economic Trajectory: Reform Express Steers Ahead
The Economic Survey reveals India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, with sustained growth and a focus on innovation and infrastructure. It emphasizes inclusive development, highlighting farmers, MSMEs, and youth employment. India's economy is projected to grow by 6.8-7.2% next fiscal year, maintaining its status as the fastest-growing major economy.
In a detailed presentation of the Economic Survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals and steady growth trajectory. The survey, unveiled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, underscores the expanding role of innovation, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure in the country's development strategy.
Prime Minister Modi emphasized the survey's focus on inclusive growth, with key attention on farmers, MSMEs, youth employment, and social welfare initiatives. He described the insights as a comprehensive picture of India's 'Reform Express,' set against the backdrop of a challenging global environment.
The survey projects India's economy to grow between 6.8-7.2% in the coming fiscal year, affirming its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy. This forecast is bolstered by the National Statistics Office's current fiscal growth estimate of 7.4%. The report also raises India's potential growth forecast to 7%, providing a roadmap for strengthened manufacturing and enhanced productivity.
