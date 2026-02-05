Left Menu

Panama’s Port Contract Overhaul

President Jose Raul Mulino announced that Panama will not reissue port operation contracts to a single company after the Supreme Court nullified CK Hutchison's contract. This decision affects ports on the strategic canal, highlighting Panama's approach to preserving its national assets from monopolistic control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:50 IST
Jose Raul Mulino

President Jose Raul Mulino declared on Thursday that the contracts for operating two ports will not be awarded to a single entity again. This statement came after Panama's Supreme Court invalidated CK Hutchison's contract regarding these critical infrastructure assets.

The ports, located along the strategically crucial Panama Canal, have been at the center of legal and economic discussions. CK Hutchison, a company based in Hong Kong, was previously in charge, but the Court's recent decision opens the door for reevaluation of how such concessions are managed.

The move marks a significant shift in Panama's approach to handling foreign investments and could affect future trade operations through the canal, a vital global shipping route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

