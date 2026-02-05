Left Menu

Controversial Bail: Conversion Case Culprit Released

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Dev Sahayam Deniyal Raj, accused of leading a religious conversion gang in Uttar Pradesh. Arrested for converting 70 people, with plans for 500 more, he was held under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. His bail was granted considering the nature of accusations and evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has decided to grant bail to Dev Sahayam Deniyal Raj, a key figure accused of unlawful religious conversions in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Justice Ashutosh Srivastava approved the bail, acknowledging the complexities surrounding the accusations and evidence involved.

Deniyal and co-defendant Paras have been detained since September 2025, charged under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Allegations suggest Deniyal headed a group that convinced individuals, particularly the vulnerable, to convert by offering financial assistance and 'healing prayer meetings'.

Despite these accusations, Deniyal's legal team asserts his innocence, criticizing the validity of the initial FIR. The High Court's decision on bail, dated January 28, refrains from commenting on the case's merits but acknowledges a valid argument for temporary release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

