Crackdown on Narcotics: Security Forces Target Illegal Poppy Plantations

Security and forest officials destroyed illegal poppy plantations across Manipur, seizing arms, ammunition, and significant quantities of narcotics. Key operations led to the arrest of an active insurgent and drug smugglers, thwarting criminal networks and curbing narcotics production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:29 IST
Illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Lakhamai hills (Photo/Manipur Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in collaboration with the forest department, led by the Executive Magistrate, demolished three acres of illicit poppy plantations at Lakhamai Hills in the Senapati district last Friday. Additionally, three huts located at the site were incinerated, marking a significant step against illegal cultivation.

Simultaneously, an active PREPAK operative, identified as Sapam Barlin Singh alias Nongthang, 22, was captured near JNIMS main gate in Imphal East district. At Ukhrul district, a joint taskforce obliterated 80 acres of poppy fields, further intensifying their crackdown on narcotics production.

In Thoubal district, security forces intercepted a vehicle at Lilong Alia Lamkhai, leading to the arrest of Md. Abbas Ahamed, 42, along with more than 1.5 kgs of brown sugar. Earlier, security operations across Kangpokpi had uncovered substantial arms caches and facilitated the destruction of narcotic facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

