Korean Culture Obsession: A Tragic Tale of Three Sisters

In Ghaziabad, three minor sisters committed suicide allegedly due to curtailing of their obsession with Korean culture. Their father had confiscated their phones, affecting their online interactions and sparking depression. The police are investigating the link between this cultural obsession and the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An ongoing investigation into the tragic suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad has uncovered their deep attachment to Korean culture, which allegedly led to their depression. Authorities revealed that the father had taken their phones, restricting their online activities and triggering their mental distress.

The incident occurred after their father confiscated their phones due to their obsession with Korean culture, causing the sisters to lose access to games and communication with their Korean acquaintances. This exacerbated their distress, leading to the tragic event. The father eventually sold the phones, according to police reports.

Investigators are examining all aspects of the case surrounding Nishika, Prachi, and Pakhi's deaths, including family dynamics and the alleged influence of Korean culture, with forensic reports pending. The complex family background, including the father's three wives—all sisters—adds another layer to the ongoing probe.

