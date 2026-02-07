Delhi Revolutionizes Urban Mobility with Landmark Taxi Partnership

In a groundbreaking move, Delhi has become the first state to formally partner with Bharat Taxi's cooperative mobility platform under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This initiative aims to revolutionize urban transport by providing safe and reliable taxi services for both tourists and residents, while also boosting driver welfare.

The partnership was solidified with a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), marking a significant stride in enhancing the ease of living and travel within the National Capital. DTTDC will act as the tourism and branding partner, prioritizing driver training to ensure they become long-term brand ambassadors for Delhi Tourism.

This collaboration intends to provide structured travel solutions, including sightseeing circuits, and improve last-mile connectivity. With a focus on technology, pricing transparency, and service standardization, the initiative not only aims to improve commuter experiences but also enhance drivers' livelihoods through cooperative ownership, allowing them greater financial stability and participation in decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)