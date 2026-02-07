Left Menu

Delhi Revolutionizes Urban Mobility with Landmark Taxi Partnership

Delhi, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, becomes the first state to partner with Bharat Taxi's cooperative mobility platform, enhancing urban transport with structured, reliable, and technology-driven taxi services. The initiative elevates driver welfare, boosts tourism, and sets new standards for sustainable mobility solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:33 IST
Delhi Revolutionizes Urban Mobility with Landmark Taxi Partnership
MoU signed at Delhi Secretariat (Photo/ Delhi CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Delhi has become the first state to formally partner with Bharat Taxi's cooperative mobility platform under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This initiative aims to revolutionize urban transport by providing safe and reliable taxi services for both tourists and residents, while also boosting driver welfare.

The partnership was solidified with a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), marking a significant stride in enhancing the ease of living and travel within the National Capital. DTTDC will act as the tourism and branding partner, prioritizing driver training to ensure they become long-term brand ambassadors for Delhi Tourism.

This collaboration intends to provide structured travel solutions, including sightseeing circuits, and improve last-mile connectivity. With a focus on technology, pricing transparency, and service standardization, the initiative not only aims to improve commuter experiences but also enhance drivers' livelihoods through cooperative ownership, allowing them greater financial stability and participation in decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

Justice After 15 Years: Convictions in Sub-Inspector's Murder

 India
2
Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

Suryakumar's Heroics Steer India to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

 Global
3
Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia

 Malaysia
4
Court Declares Delhi Rice Firm Promoters as Fugitive Economic Offenders

Court Declares Delhi Rice Firm Promoters as Fugitive Economic Offenders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026