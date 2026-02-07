Left Menu

Kuldeep Sengar's Supreme Court Bail Appeal Set for Hearing

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a rape convict and former BJP MLA, seeks bail from the Supreme Court for the custodial death of a rape victim's father. Previously, the Delhi High Court denied his bail plea, though the Supreme Court had halted bail granted in his related rape case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:48 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a convicted rapist and former BJP Member of Legislative Assembly, has petitioned the Supreme Court for bail concerning the custodial death of a rape victim's father. Set for hearing on February 9, this marks another step in Sengar's legal battles.

The trial court sentenced Sengar to a decade in prison for the custodial death, a decision upheld by the Delhi High Court on January 18. Sengar has now challenged this ruling at the nation's highest judicial forum.

Sengar previously obtained bail from the High Court for his rape conviction involving a minor, but the Supreme Court intervened, staying the order. In custody since April 2018, he also serves a life sentence for the minor's rape. The incidents, tied to 2018 FIRs in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, underscore the gravity of his crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

