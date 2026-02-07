Tragedy Strikes: Academic Pressure Under Scrutiny in Triple Suicide Case

The Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, Dr. Babita Singh, visited Bharat City Society to assess the tragic triple suicide involving three minor sisters.

During her visit, she expressed condolences to the bereaved family and examined the ongoing investigations. Preliminary findings suggest that academic pressure and parental negligence were central contributors to the tragedy.

Dr. Singh urged parents to vigilantly monitor their children's online activities, emphasizing the link between online games disguised as homework and increased suicidal tendencies.