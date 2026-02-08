Left Menu

A Blueprint for Stability: Union Budget 2026-27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anti-'policy ping-pong' stance has shaped the Union Budget 2026-27 towards long-term stability, focusing on infrastructure, investment, and economic resilience. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlights policy continuity as key, supporting growth strategies extending to 2050 for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance against 'policy ping-pong' has heavily influenced the Union Budget of 2026-27, aiming for long-term stability, reinforced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget prioritizes capital expenditure, infrastructure advancement, and structural reforms over populist measures, maintaining fiscal discipline.

By focusing on predictable policymaking, sustained investment, and strategic planning well into 2047 and beyond, the budget seeks to strengthen economic resilience. This stability attracts private investments and positions India for sustainable, export-led growth, explained Sitharaman during an interview.

Sitharaman emphasized that the Budget is part of a longer fiscal strategy, marking the first year of the second quarter of the 21st century, and inaugurates a new five-year fiscal cycle. The plan looks ahead to 2047, targeting a 'Viksit Bharat' by the centenary of Independence.

