Delhi Government Unveils Advanced Medical Facilities at GB Pant Hospital

In a significant upgrade of Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Singh have inaugurated state-of-the-art medical facilities at GB Pant Hospital. The additions feature a cutting-edge 256-slice CT scanner, a modern cardiac catheterisation lab, and a dedicated neurointensive care unit aimed at bolstering the hospital's diagnostic and critical care capabilities.

Highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing public health services, CM Gupta stated that these upgrades would make life-saving technology more accessible to citizens, reducing reliance on private healthcare. She underscored that the newly installed machines will facilitate the early detection of cancer, heart diseases, strokes, and other critical conditions.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh echoed similar sentiments, noting that the improvements at the hospital mark a significant step towards revolutionizing healthcare in Delhi. Both leaders expressed confidence in these facilities setting new benchmarks in the healthcare sector, as the government marks its first anniversary.

