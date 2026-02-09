India's High-Speed Rail Revolution: Seven New Corridors Unveiled

The Ministry of Railways is accelerating its efforts to develop seven new high-speed rail corridors, a significant move highlighted in the Union Budget 2026. This stride towards modernizing India's railways focuses on next-generation passenger travel across major routes like Mumbai-Pune and Hyderabad-Chennai, bridging key economic and cultural centers.

Following strategic discussions at the Railway Board, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has received clear directives to advance these projects swiftly. Updates to Detailed Project Reports with current cost estimates are underway to ensure financial viability. The Board advocates for standardizing rail systems, assembling project-specific teams, and starting pre-construction tasks, including contract documentation, while emphasizing the need for training technical manpower for large-scale implementation.

The proposed corridors are expected to revolutionize travel by significantly reducing journey times, enhancing passenger comfort, and facilitating sustainable, low-emission rail connectivity. The Union Budget, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stresses a commitment to environmentally friendly transport, proposing these corridors as pivotal for regional economic advancement over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)