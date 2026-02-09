Supreme Court Petitioned for Guidelines on Discriminatory Remarks by Officials

In a recent legal development, twelve petitioners have approached the Supreme Court, advocating for guidelines to curb discriminatory remarks by public officials and constitutional authorities. They argue that such statements are not only ethically questionable but also undermine the constitutional values of fairness and equality.

The petition highlights several contentious remarks made by high-profile public officials. Among them are alleged statements by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as controversial comments by Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, which have sparked public outcry and legal scrutiny.

Emphasizing the importance of constitutional morality, the petitioners, including notable figures like former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, assert that while political discourse allows for ideological diversity, public office bearers must operate within constitutional constraints. The petition calls for structured guidelines, derived through judicial review or dialogue, to ensure that public figures maintain constitutional decorum in their public addresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)