Left Menu

Supreme Court Petitioned for Guidelines on Discriminatory Remarks by Officials

Twelve petitioners, including former officials and activists, urge the Supreme Court to establish guidelines addressing discriminatory remarks by public figures, arguing such statements contradict constitutional principles and values. The plea highlights various controversial comments by senior public office holders, emphasizing the need for constitutional adherence in official discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:44 IST
Supreme Court Petitioned for Guidelines on Discriminatory Remarks by Officials
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legal development, twelve petitioners have approached the Supreme Court, advocating for guidelines to curb discriminatory remarks by public officials and constitutional authorities. They argue that such statements are not only ethically questionable but also undermine the constitutional values of fairness and equality.

The petition highlights several contentious remarks made by high-profile public officials. Among them are alleged statements by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as controversial comments by Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, which have sparked public outcry and legal scrutiny.

Emphasizing the importance of constitutional morality, the petitioners, including notable figures like former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, assert that while political discourse allows for ideological diversity, public office bearers must operate within constitutional constraints. The petition calls for structured guidelines, derived through judicial review or dialogue, to ensure that public figures maintain constitutional decorum in their public addresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP Emerges Victorious in Pune Zilla Parishad With 51 Seats

NCP Emerges Victorious in Pune Zilla Parishad With 51 Seats

 India
2
Delhi CM Offers Financial Aid to Fire Victims' Families

Delhi CM Offers Financial Aid to Fire Victims' Families

 India
3
Zimbabwe Secures First T20 World Cup Victory With Dominant Win Over Oman

Zimbabwe Secures First T20 World Cup Victory With Dominant Win Over Oman

 Sri Lanka
4
Promise or Exploitation? Odisha's Farmers Demand Justice

Promise or Exploitation? Odisha's Farmers Demand Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026