Tragic Blast Exposes Illegal Coal Mining in Meghalaya

The death toll from the illegal coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has surged to 28, as another victim succumbed to injuries at a local hospital, according to SP Vikash Kumar.

Raju Tamang was identified as the latest casualty of the blast, which occurred last week in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma declared that a judicial inquiry will be launched to determine the cause and establish accountability for the disaster.

Authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district, testified before the Meghalaya High Court to address the incident. The court expressed its concern regarding the ongoing illegal coal mining operations in the state and called for action to prevent such incidents. Eight injured individuals are still receiving medical treatment, as officials confirmed.

