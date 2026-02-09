Forging Bonds: Gujarat Welcomes Sri Lanka's JVP Delegation
The General Secretary of JVP, Tilvin Silva, visited Gujarat to meet Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a move fostering strong India-Sri Lanka ties. Discussions ranged from sectoral policies to tourism promotion, while Silva praised Gujarat's progress and expressed interest in future industrial partnerships.
A high-profile meeting occurred in Gandhinagar as the General Secretary of Sri Lanka's ruling party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Tilvin Silva, along with his delegation, paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Chief Minister expressed optimism about the strengthening of India-Sri Lanka relations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with an emphasis on enhancing historical and cultural bonds.
Chief Minister Patel highlighted Gujarat's policy-driven approach and potential benefits for Sri Lanka across various sectors. The discussions also focused on boosting tourism by encouraging more Gujaratis to visit Sri Lanka. The delegation discussed strategies to leverage mutual interests and initiate collaborative efforts.
Tilvin Silva, on his inaugural visit to India, praised Gujarat's advancement and acknowledged India's support during tough times, including infrastructure aid. He expressed eagerness to establish industrial alliances and learn from Gujarat's expertise. An invitation was extended for Sri Lanka to be a partner at the Vibrant Summit 2027, showcasing Gujarat's global industrial stature.
