High-Speed Lamborghini Crash Sparks Major Investigation in Kanpur

In a dramatic turn of events, the ongoing investigation into Sunday's Lamborghini accident on Kanpur's VIP Road has centered on Shivam Mishra as the key suspect. Shivam's father, KK Mishra, has vowed full cooperation with law enforcement as he prepares to speak to authorities directly.

The crash, which shattered the tranquil afternoon near Jhula Park Crossing, involved the luxury sports car slamming into an autorickshaw, a motorcycle, and finally a pole. Eyewitnesses allege that the vehicle was speeding, and bystanders saw bouncers whisking the driver away post-crash. Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed Shivam Mishra's name has been included in the FIR, based on compelling evidence such as CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Shivam's lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, asserts that his client was not behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Instead, he claims the driver was a man named Mohan. With a court hearing scheduled and high public interest in the case, the investigation presses on under intense scrutiny.