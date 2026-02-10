EU's Pivotal Role in Ukraine Peace Talks: Kallas Pushes for Concessions from Russia

Europe's integral role in brokering peace in Ukraine is taking center stage, as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced plans to propose a list of demands to be made of Russia. The move aims to assert Europe's influence in the ongoing negotiations primarily involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S.

"Everyone at the negotiation table, including the Russians and Americans, must realize Europe's indispensable consent," Kallas stated in Brussels. She emphasized the need to place conditions on Russia, rather than Ukraine, citing the country's significant pressures.

Furthermore, Kallas plans to present this proposal to EU member states, with key points including the return of abducted Ukrainian children and constraints on Russian military forces. The EU's bargaining power includes approximately 210 billion euros in frozen Russian assets, underscoring Europe's potential impact in securing a lasting peace agreement.