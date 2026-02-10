The Tragic Pattern: Unveiling Mass Suicides in India

A recent suspected mass suicide in Mathura has reignited discussions on mental health and societal pressures in India. Police discovered a family of five dead in their home, along with a suicide note and a video allegedly made by the father, prompting an investigation into the factors behind their deaths.

This tragic incident is among several mass suicides reported across India. In New Delhi, three people were found dead in an abandoned car, linked to a self-styled mystic under scrutiny. In another case, in Ghaziabad, three sisters allegedly ended their lives after parental discipline, expressing remorse in a left-behind note.

These events underscore complex issues like financial stress, cultural influences, and mental health challenges. Authorities are probing every angle, including motivations stemming from occult practices and social pressures, to address this growing crisis.