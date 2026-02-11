Colombia's Bold Leap Towards Renewable Energy Revolution
Colombia is set to boost its renewable energy capacity to 4,200 megawatts by 2026, with $5 billion in investments. This move aims to lessen its fossil fuel dependence, though faced with administrative and regulatory challenges. Projects in solar, wind, and geothermal energies lead the charge.
Colombia is poised to enhance its renewable energy generation by 8.1%, aiming for 4,200 megawatts by the end of 2026, as revealed by the country's main trade association on Tuesday. This rise stems from a robust portfolio of projects currently under development.
The country concluded 2024 with 3,885 megawatts of renewable capacity, representing 13% of its total electricity capacity. A recent report by SER Colombia highlighted the onset of construction for projects adding up to 1,043 megawatts, projected for this year.
President Gustavo Petro's administration seeks to diminish the nation's reliance on fossil fuels, focusing on solar, wind, and geothermal power. Despite these ambitions, renewable energy projects face setbacks from regulatory hurdles and indigenous resistance, with the development process taking three to six years, predominantly spent navigating administrative procedures. (Report by Nelson Bocanegra, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)
