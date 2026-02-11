EU's 'Terrible Ten': A Roadmap to Competitiveness

European Union (EU) leaders are gathering Thursday to chart a course for stronger economic autonomy, positioning themselves against international heavyweights like the United States and China.

Central to their discussion will be the 'Terrible Ten' barriers, identified by the European Commission, that hinder the growth of a unified, competitive single market in the EU.

From complex business setups to fragmented regulations and national service restrictions, these issues have placed significant obstacles in the way of seamless cross-border activity. Leaders are urging the removal of these barriers to enable a more integrated and powerful EU market.

(With inputs from agencies.)