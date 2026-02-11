EU's 'Terrible Ten': A Roadmap to Competitiveness
EU leaders convene to address significant hurdles that hinder Europe's economic autonomy, as identified by the European Commission's 'Terrible Ten'. The focus lies on improving business operations, simplifying regulations, and fostering cross-border integration, aiming to compete robustly with global giants like the U.S. and China.
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union (EU) leaders are gathering Thursday to chart a course for stronger economic autonomy, positioning themselves against international heavyweights like the United States and China.
Central to their discussion will be the 'Terrible Ten' barriers, identified by the European Commission, that hinder the growth of a unified, competitive single market in the EU.
From complex business setups to fragmented regulations and national service restrictions, these issues have placed significant obstacles in the way of seamless cross-border activity. Leaders are urging the removal of these barriers to enable a more integrated and powerful EU market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Strategic Maneuver: Li Qiang Signals Rare Earth Competition with U.S.
U.S.-China Rivalry: A Harmonious Competition?
Breaking Barriers: Thanya Nathan, Kerala's First Visually Disabled Judge
BWF's Bold Revamp: A New Era for Global Badminton Competitions
India's Competition Reforms: A Year of Major Developments and AI Insights