Rahul Gandhi Highlights Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Lok Sabha Address
In a recent Lok Sabha address, Rahul Gandhi highlights intensifying geopolitical conflicts and the weaponisation of energy and finance. He argues that the world is shifting from a stability-focused era to an era marked by instability, challenging the US's previously unchallenged dominance.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed the house on Wednesday, drawing attention to significant global shifts highlighted in the government's Economic Survey. According to Gandhi, the first key observation is that geopolitical tensions are rising, with U.S. dominance increasingly challenged by nations like China and Russia.
In his speech, Gandhi noted that the world is witnessing the weaponisation of energy and finance as strategic tools in global power conflicts. He suggested that the Survey signals a transition from an era of stability to one of global instability.
Gandhi countered recent statements from the Prime Minister and National Security Adviser that claimed the era of war is over. He pointed to current global conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East, as evidence of ongoing instability. He also mentioned Operation Sindoor, asserting that the global order is shifting from a single-superpower system to an unpredictable, multipolar landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Eyes Bangladesh Defense Shift Amid China Rivalry
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between Philippines and China
Indian Workforce Fuels Russia's Labor Shortage Amid Economic Ties
Drone Attack Ignites Fire in Russia's Volgograd Region
US Concerns Over China's Influence in South Asia and Bangladesh's Defense Choices