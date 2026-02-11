Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Highlights Geopolitical and Economic Shifts in Lok Sabha Address

In a recent Lok Sabha address, Rahul Gandhi highlights intensifying geopolitical conflicts and the weaponisation of energy and finance. He argues that the world is shifting from a stability-focused era to an era marked by instability, challenging the US's previously unchallenged dominance.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Sansad TV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed the house on Wednesday, drawing attention to significant global shifts highlighted in the government's Economic Survey. According to Gandhi, the first key observation is that geopolitical tensions are rising, with U.S. dominance increasingly challenged by nations like China and Russia.

In his speech, Gandhi noted that the world is witnessing the weaponisation of energy and finance as strategic tools in global power conflicts. He suggested that the Survey signals a transition from an era of stability to one of global instability.

Gandhi countered recent statements from the Prime Minister and National Security Adviser that claimed the era of war is over. He pointed to current global conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East, as evidence of ongoing instability. He also mentioned Operation Sindoor, asserting that the global order is shifting from a single-superpower system to an unpredictable, multipolar landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

