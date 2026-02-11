Parliamentary Turmoil: Congress MPs Accused of Abusing Speaker

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused a group of 20 to 25 Congress MPs of launching a verbal assault on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, an incident he says occurred in Birla's chamber with senior Congress leaders like K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra present.

According to Rijiju, these senior figures did not intervene, and the MPs defied Birla's authority, escalating an already tense situation in Parliament. Rijiju expressed concerns about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's approach, particularly regarding discussions on sensitive national security topics related to General M M Naravane's unpublished memoir.

The incident has sparked a broader debate about parliamentary etiquette and the responsibilities of its members, especially in the context of national security discussions. The uproar has led to disruptions in the Lok Sabha, with some opposition members facing suspension for disorderly conduct.