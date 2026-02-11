Unlocking Potential: Navigating India's SME Capital Market

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey addressed the India SME Finance and Investment Summit, shedding light on the longstanding challenge of under-scaled SME capital markets in India. Pandey highlighted the myriad benefits related to governance that listings provide, amidst hurdles that continue to deter SMEs from entering the market.

Pandey pointed out that unfamiliarness with financial markets and limited access to merchant bankers deters SMEs. Practical barriers, including unclear documentation guidance and high initial public offerings (IPOs) costs, further inhibit their market foray despite the market's potential to reward credibility with a lower cost of capital.

Despite past challenges, including some SMEs misusing SME framework relaxations and resorting to unfair trade practices, significant progress has been made, as 1,400 firms are now listed with a Rs 4.1 lakh crore collective market capitalization. Pandey underscores the importance of wider outreach to attract quality SMEs beyond traditional centers and improve capital market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)