Left Menu

Unlocking Potential: Navigating India's SME Capital Market

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlights challenges and opportunities in India's under-scaled SME capital markets. Emphasizing the benefits of listings for governance and cost of capital, Pandey calls for improved outreach and guidance for SMEs. Despite past deterrents, 1,400 SMEs have listed, amassing a Rs 4.1 lakh crore market capitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:31 IST
Unlocking Potential: Navigating India's SME Capital Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey addressed the India SME Finance and Investment Summit, shedding light on the longstanding challenge of under-scaled SME capital markets in India. Pandey highlighted the myriad benefits related to governance that listings provide, amidst hurdles that continue to deter SMEs from entering the market.

Pandey pointed out that unfamiliarness with financial markets and limited access to merchant bankers deters SMEs. Practical barriers, including unclear documentation guidance and high initial public offerings (IPOs) costs, further inhibit their market foray despite the market's potential to reward credibility with a lower cost of capital.

Despite past challenges, including some SMEs misusing SME framework relaxations and resorting to unfair trade practices, significant progress has been made, as 1,400 firms are now listed with a Rs 4.1 lakh crore collective market capitalization. Pandey underscores the importance of wider outreach to attract quality SMEs beyond traditional centers and improve capital market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Vivriti Asset Management Eyes Aggressive Growth in Eastern India's Niche Deb...

 India
2

Vayu Shakti 2024: A Showcase of IAF's Indomitable Power

 India
3
Dramatic Water Landing in Mogadishu: Plane Skids to Safety

Dramatic Water Landing in Mogadishu: Plane Skids to Safety

 Somalia
4
Ashiana Housing's Success: 242 Homes Sold in Gurugram For Rs 767 Crore

Ashiana Housing's Success: 242 Homes Sold in Gurugram For Rs 767 Crore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026