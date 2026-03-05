Left Menu

Toshiba Unveils Stylish Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range in India

Toshiba launches its new Side-by-Side refrigerator range in India, integrating Japanese precision, elegant design, and intelligent engineering. The range targets design-conscious consumers with premium variants Morandi Grey, Black Glass, and Morandi Grey with Water Dispenser, offering energy-efficient operation, advanced cooling, and a 10-year warranty on compressors.

Updated: 05-03-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Toshiba has introduced a new Side-by-Side refrigerator range in India, combining Japanese precision with contemporary elegance. This launch aims to meet the needs of modern, design-savvy consumers seeking appliances that blend aesthetics with intelligent performance.

The range, announced by Siddharth Saxena, Country Head of Midea India, comes in three premium variants: Morandi Grey, Black Glass, and Morandi Grey with Water Dispenser. It promises energy savings, low noise, and advanced cooling features such as Fresh Preservation with Multi Air Flow and Smart Digital Control Panel with Child and Vacation Modes.

Toshiba supports its launch with a brand film that underscores the philosophy of seamless integration of technology and daily life. This range is available in stores across India, backed by a 10-year compressor warranty and robust after-sales services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

