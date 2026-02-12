Congress is no longer 'Gandhi-vadi,' it is 'Arajakta-vadi' and 'Gali-vadi': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday criticised Congress MPs for allegedly abusing the Speaker and violating parliamentary procedure, saying the party has moved away from its "Gandhi-vadi" principles and accused it of promoting anarchy and disrespect for constitutional institutions. Poonawala criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his "politics of abuse and anarchy" undermines constitutional institutions, violates parliamentary procedure, and insults the Constitution of India.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "This is a shocking video, and it reveals everything... It shows that Congress is no longer 'Gandhi-vadi.' It is 'Arajakta-vadi' (anarchist) and 'Gali-vadi' (abusive). The 25 MPs are abusing the Speaker, threatening him, showing him fingers... Congress, because of Rahul Gandhi's entitled and emergency mindset, puts 'Parivar-tantra' (family) above 'Samvidhan Tantra' (constitution) and abuses every constitutional office." "People have no confidence in Rahul's politics of abuse and anarchy. To divert from his failure and fakery, especially on Naravane's book, he is now resorting to abusing and creating anarchy against the constitutional institutions. It is a violation of parliamentary procedure. It is also an insult to Ambedkar's constitution," he said.

His remarks came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that around 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Speaker's chamber and verbally abused him. Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister claimed that senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were present during the incident and were encouraging confrontation.

"I was also there. The Speaker is a very soft person; otherwise, strict action would have been taken," Rijiju said. Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Kishan also criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying his remarks in Parliament lacked evidence and calling them "a murder of democracy," adding that raising issues without proof reflects frustration.

"He (LoP Rahul Gandhi) is saying anything without proof... There cannot be a greater murder of democracy than this... If I bring any matter to the House, I need to have supporting evidence... This is nothing but frustration," he said. This comes after Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, in which he accused the Central government of compromising national interests. (ANI)

