UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drone strike causes fire at refinery in Russia's Komi region, governor says

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) -

A Ukrainian ​drone attack ‌has caused ​a fire at an oil refinery ‌owned by Lukoil near Ukhta in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic, the head ‌of the region, Rostislav Goldshtein, said ‌on Thursday. He said in a statement on the Telegramn app that ⁠nobody ​had been ⁠injured and that emergency services were ⁠working on the scene.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian ​energy infrastructure somewhat subsided in January ⁠amid peace negotiations, but have picked ⁠up intensity ​in recent days. Ukraine's General Staff said on Wednesday ⁠that Ukrainian drones had hit Lukoil's oil ⁠refinery ⁠in Russia's southern Volgograd region.

