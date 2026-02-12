Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drone strike causes fire at refinery in Russia's Komi region, governor says

(Adds background) MOSCOW, Feb ​12 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian ​drone attack ‌has caused ​a fire at an oil refinery ‌owned by Lukoil near Ukhta in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic, the head ‌of the region, Rostislav Goldshtein, said ‌on Thursday. Ukraine's General Staff said on Wednesday ⁠that Ukrainian drones had hit Lukoil's oil ⁠refinery ⁠in Russia's southern Volgograd region.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drone strike causes fire at refinery in Russia's Komi region, governor says

(Adds background) MOSCOW, Feb ​12 (Reuters) -

A Ukrainian ​drone attack ‌has caused ​a fire at an oil refinery ‌owned by Lukoil near Ukhta in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic, the head ‌of the region, Rostislav Goldshtein, said ‌on Thursday. He said in a statement on the Telegramn app that ⁠nobody ​had been ⁠injured and that emergency services were ⁠working on the scene.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian ​energy infrastructure somewhat subsided in January ⁠amid peace negotiations, but have picked ⁠up intensity ​in recent days. Ukraine's General Staff said on Wednesday ⁠that Ukrainian drones had hit Lukoil's oil ⁠refinery ⁠in Russia's southern Volgograd region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan players withdraw from PSL auction

Afghanistan players withdraw from PSL auction

 Pakistan
2
EMERGING MARKETS-EM currencies rangebound after hot US jobs data; Turkey's inflation report in focus

EMERGING MARKETS-EM currencies rangebound after hot US jobs data; Turkey's i...

 Global
3
Teenager charged with attempted murder in UK school double stabbing

Teenager charged with attempted murder in UK school double stabbing

 United Kingdom
4
UPDATE 2-Hermes beats sales expectations, sees positive signs in China

UPDATE 2-Hermes beats sales expectations, sees positive signs in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026