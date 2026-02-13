EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April, sources say

Left Menu

OPEC+ ‌is leaning towards a resumption in oil output increases from April, three OPEC+ sources said, as the group prepares for peak summer demand and price strength is bolstered by tensions over U.S.-Iran relations. All three OPEC+ sources, who declined to ⁠be ​identified by name, said the eight members at the March 1 meeting were leaning towards a resumption in production quota increases from April.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:41 IST
OPEC+ ‌is leaning towards a resumption in oil output increases from April, three OPEC+ sources said, as the group prepares for peak summer demand and price strength is bolstered by tensions over U.S.-Iran relations. The resumption would allow OPEC ‌leader Saudi Arabia and fellow member the UAE to regain market share at a time members such ‌as Russia, Venezuela and Iran contend with Western sanctions and Kazakh output is restrained by a series of setbacks.

Eight OPEC+ producers - Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman - meet on March 1. The eight members raised production ⁠quotas ​by about 2.9 million barrels ⁠per day from April to the end of December 2025, equating to about 3% of global demand, and froze further ⁠planned increases for January through March 2026 because of seasonally weaker consumption.

The Brent crude benchmark is trading near $68 a barrel despite ​speculation that a supply glut would suppress prices this year. That's not far from a ⁠six-month high of $71.89 hit in January on tensions between the United States and Iran. All three OPEC+ sources, who declined to ⁠be ​identified by name, said the eight members at the March 1 meeting were leaning towards a resumption in production quota increases from April. Three other sources familiar with OPEC+ thinking said they expected increases ⁠to resume in April.

No decision has yet been made and talks will continue in the weeks ahead ⁠of the March 1 ⁠meeting, two of the OPEC+ sources said. OPEC and authorities in Russia and Saudi Arabia did not reply immediately to requests for comment.

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

