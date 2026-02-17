Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Workforce Regularization Dilemma

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informs about over one lakh daily wagers and casual labourers engaged in Jammu and Kashmir's government departments. The state is adopting a legally sustainable approach for their regularisation. A high-level committee is examining the issue comprehensively, with recommendations expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:33 IST
Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with the regularisation of over one lakh daily wagers and casual labourers employed across various government departments, informed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Addressing the assembly, he assured a legally sustainable method is being adopted to address this pressing issue.

Of these workers, 1,00,501 have been registered through an online Aadhaar-based biometric system. The sectors with the highest workforce include Public Health Engineering, Power Development, and Education departments, showcasing a widespread distribution of laborers across sectors.

A high-level committee has been set up to thoroughly examine the complexities involved, ensuring legal and financial propriety in the proposed regularisation process. Abdullah affirmed that the government's approach is committed to transparency and legal sustainability.

