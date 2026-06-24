Ministry Pushes Clean Coal Cooperation at BRICS Event

The Ministry of Coal has hosted a BRICS Side Event on Clean Coal Technologies, placing coal gasification at the centre of discussions on energy security, industrial growth and cleaner use of coal. The event brought together senior government officials, public sector enterprises, industry representatives, technology providers and BRICS delegates from Russia, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

Delivering the keynote address, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Coal Sanoj Kumar Jha said coal gasification can help India make better use of its domestic coal resources while reducing dependence on imports. He explained that coal gasification converts coal into syngas, which can be used to produce ammonia, methanol, hydrogen, synthetic fuels, direct reduced iron and other value-added products.

India targets 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030

Jha reiterated the government's commitment to gasifying 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030 through policy support, financial incentives, assured coal linkages and coordination across ministries. He said the technology has strong potential to support India's industrial development while strengthening long-term energy security. The event also highlighted the importance of cooperation among BRICS countries in advancing clean coal technologies, sharing expertise and improving project implementation.

Presentations were delivered by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited on coal gasification technology, while Jindal Steel Limited and Greta Energy shared details of their projects and discussed the relevance of coal gasification for BRICS economies. Eastern Coalfields Limited presented progress on the Kasta Underground Coal Gasification Pilot Project. The Nominated Authority outlined coal block allocation and policy initiatives related to underground coal gasification, while Coal India Limited showcased coal linkage provisions and its ongoing gasification projects.

Experts discuss technology, finance and project challenges

An interactive panel discussion examined key issues shaping the future of coal gasification in India and other BRICS countries. Participants discussed technology choices, project economics, geological and processing challenges, and the use of high-ash Indian coal in gasification projects. The discussion also focused on the type of policy and financial support needed to expand adoption of the technology at scale.

The Ministry said the event created a platform for knowledge-sharing between BRICS partners, government agencies, public sector companies and private industry. By focusing on coal gasification, India is seeking to promote cleaner and more productive use of coal while supporting manufacturing, reducing import dependence and building stronger industrial supply chains. The BRICS side event underlined the role of cooperation, technology exchange and targeted investment in developing clean coal solutions suited to the energy needs of emerging economies.