Left Menu

EU Moves to Ban Russian Oil After Hungary's Election

The European Commission plans to propose a permanent ban on Russian oil imports on April 15, shortly after Hungary's parliamentary election. The timing seeks to avoid influencing Hungary's election. Hungary and Slovakia, reliant on Russian oil, oppose the ban. The EU aims to phase out Russian oil by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:39 IST
EU Moves to Ban Russian Oil After Hungary's Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is set to propose a permanent ban on Russian oil imports on April 15, just days after Hungary's pivotal parliamentary election, according to EU officials and documents secured by Reuters.

Two EU officials informed Reuters that the proposal's timing was carefully chosen to avoid the ban becoming a significant issue in Hungary's electoral campaign. Hungary, alongside Slovakia, remains heavily reliant on Russian oil and firmly opposes any prohibitive measures. The April 12 election sees Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his nationalist Fidesz party facing their toughest challenge in 16 years.

The EU has previously imposed sanctions on Russian seaborne oil, but now seeks to legislate a full phase-out of Russian oil imports. The proposed timeline may shift, as EU agendas tend to be provisional. A spokesperson for the Commission has yet to comment on this emerging plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

 Russia
2
Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

 Global
3
The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

 Global
4
Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026