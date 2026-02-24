EU Moves to Ban Russian Oil After Hungary's Election

The European Commission is set to propose a permanent ban on Russian oil imports on April 15, just days after Hungary's pivotal parliamentary election, according to EU officials and documents secured by Reuters.

Two EU officials informed Reuters that the proposal's timing was carefully chosen to avoid the ban becoming a significant issue in Hungary's electoral campaign. Hungary, alongside Slovakia, remains heavily reliant on Russian oil and firmly opposes any prohibitive measures. The April 12 election sees Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his nationalist Fidesz party facing their toughest challenge in 16 years.

The EU has previously imposed sanctions on Russian seaborne oil, but now seeks to legislate a full phase-out of Russian oil imports. The proposed timeline may shift, as EU agendas tend to be provisional. A spokesperson for the Commission has yet to comment on this emerging plan.

