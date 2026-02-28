AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant
The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board has given clearance for the construction of units 5 and 6 at the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant. This decision was made following a comprehensive safety review, ensuring compliance with all safety and regulatory requirements. The new reactors will embody advanced safety features.
- Country:
- India
The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has granted permission for the First Pour of Concrete (FPC) for building units 5 and 6 at the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant. This crucial step in construction follows a detailed safety review.
The 700MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor units being built at Kaiga have an indigenous design developed by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL), integrating many advanced safety features that meet AERB's stipulated safety needs aligned with international standards.
AERB Chairman A K Balasubrahmanian noted the organization's rigorous assessment process before approval, marking a significant progression towards the construction of new nuclear power facilities that adhere to approved designs and required quality protocols.
