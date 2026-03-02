Left Menu

Global Outcry: Ayatollah Khamenei's Death Sparks Shia Protests

Large-scale protests erupted in Uttar Pradesh, India, as Shia Muslims condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack. The demonstrations marked a call for international intervention and highlighted concerns about the implications of the attack for global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-03-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a wave of solidarity, Shia Muslims across Uttar Pradesh staged protests on Sunday against the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly killed in a joint US-Israeli airstrike. These demonstrations, marked by peaceful gatherings, candlelight vigils, and marches, reverberated throughout the state, including the capital, Lucknow.

Described by protest leaders as a 'cowardly act,' Khamenei's killing prompted widespread outcry. Leaders like Samajwadi Party's spokesperson Abbas Haidar and Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali condemned the action, calling for intervention from the international community amid concerns of heightened tensions and violations of international law.

In cities including Jaunpur and Aligarh, protesters demanded that India assert its opposition to the attacks. Concurrently, expressions of grief and condemnation were echoed worldwide, with mourners emphasizing Khamenei's role as a symbol against imperialistic threats to global harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

