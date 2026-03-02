Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi
Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 14:00 UAE time on Monday, March 2. This proactive measure is part of efforts to ensure safety and compliance with operational regulations.
