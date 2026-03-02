Left Menu

Etihad Airways Suspends Flights to and from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 14:00 UAE time on Monday, March 2. This proactive measure is part of efforts to ensure safety and compliance with operational regulations.

Etihad Airways has announced a temporary suspension of all flights to and from Abu Dhabi.

This suspension is set to last until 14:00 UAE time on Monday, March 2, as the airline prioritizes safety and operational regulations.

The move aligns with efforts to safeguard passengers and maintain regulatory compliance.

