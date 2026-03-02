Qantas Airways Shares Nosedive Amid Global Tensions

On Monday, shares of Qantas Airways plummeted by over 10%, reaching their lowest point in 10 months. This tumble follows recent military actions by the U.S. and Israel targeting Iran, which have sent oil prices soaring.

The Australian flag carrier experienced a sharp decline of up to 10.4%, with shares trading at A$8.92 at the opening of the Australian market. This represents their weakest intraday performance since May 2025, highlighting the sensitivity of the airline industry to geopolitical tensions.

The steep drop in Qantas shares underscores the broader impact of international conflicts on global markets, as rising oil prices directly affect airline operating costs, leading to investor anxiety and stock volatility.