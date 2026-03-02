Symbolic Protest at AI Summit Leads to Bail for Youth Congress Workers
Nine Indian Youth Congress workers were granted bail after their arrest for a 'shirtless' protest at an AI summit. The court viewed the protest as symbolic political critique and found pre-trial detention could lead to preemptive punishment, which opposes the principles of criminal jurisprudence.
- Country:
- India
Nine members of the Indian Youth Congress have been granted bail following their arrest at the AI summit, where they participated in a 'shirtless' protest. The court ruled that the protest amounted to a symbolic political critique, not warranting preemptive punishment through pre-trial detention.
Judicial Magistrate First Class Ravi presided over the case, concluding that there was no evidence of property damage or panic among delegates. The protest included slogans and political imagery without inciting violence or communal discord.
The Delhi Police opposed the bail, arguing that the protest breached conditions of peaceful demonstration. They also noted that the protesters attacked police personnel, resulting in injuries substantiated by medical evidence.
