Drone Attack Forces Aramco to Shut Down Ras Tanura Refinery
Saudi Aramco temporarily closed its Ras Tanura refinery due to a drone attack. The precautionary measure was taken to ensure safety, and an industry source indicated that the situation was under control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:53 IST
Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, Aramco, was compelled to shut down its Ras Tanura refinery following an attack by a drone. Industry sources speaking to Reuters confirmed the refinery's closure as a preventive action.
The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in key oil-producing regions. According to the source, the situation is currently under control, minimizing potential disruptions.
This event highlights vulnerabilities in energy infrastructure, prompting further evaluations of security measures.
