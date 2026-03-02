Left Menu

Drone Attack Forces Aramco to Shut Down Ras Tanura Refinery

Saudi Aramco temporarily closed its Ras Tanura refinery due to a drone attack. The precautionary measure was taken to ensure safety, and an industry source indicated that the situation was under control.

Updated: 02-03-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, Aramco, was compelled to shut down its Ras Tanura refinery following an attack by a drone. Industry sources speaking to Reuters confirmed the refinery's closure as a preventive action.

The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in key oil-producing regions. According to the source, the situation is currently under control, minimizing potential disruptions.

This event highlights vulnerabilities in energy infrastructure, prompting further evaluations of security measures.

