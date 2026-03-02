Drone Attack Forces Aramco to Shut Down Ras Tanura Refinery

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, Aramco, was compelled to shut down its Ras Tanura refinery following an attack by a drone. Industry sources speaking to Reuters confirmed the refinery's closure as a preventive action.

The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in key oil-producing regions. According to the source, the situation is currently under control, minimizing potential disruptions.

This event highlights vulnerabilities in energy infrastructure, prompting further evaluations of security measures.