India Calls for Dialogue Amid West Asia Tensions

Uttar Pradesh minister OP Rajbhar on Monday reaffirmed the commitment of both central and state governments to maintain order as Shia community members demonstrate in response to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. Rajbhar emphasized that the governments are determined to prevent any incidents that could disturb peace.

As the conflict intensifies in West Asia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's enduring advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy to address global conflicts. During a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Modi expressed grave concerns regarding the current developments in the region, calling for peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Highlighting shared global concerns over terrorism and extremism, PM Modi stressed the necessity of collective international efforts. "We must cooperate closely to tackle these issues for global peace and stability," he asserted. Modi also assured that India is monitoring the situation and collaborating with regional countries to ensure the safety of Indian nationals.