EU Oil Supply Faces Uncertain Waters Amid Middle East Turmoil

The European Commission has announced that it does not anticipate any immediate threats to the European Union's oil supply security amidst the escalating Middle Eastern conflict.

Oil prices have surged by 9% after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following Iranian retaliatory attacks against Israel and the United States. Despite these events, the Commission remains confident in the current oil supply situation.

In response, Brussels may organize a virtual meeting of the EU's oil coordination group to ensure preparedness. Analysts expect oil prices to remain high as the conflict continues to affect global oil flows, particularly through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)