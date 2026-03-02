Global Reactions to Middle East Escalations: A Diplomatic Tightrope

As tensions rise in the Middle East, global reactions to recent US and Israeli military strikes on Iran have been markedly varied. While President Trump frames these actions as opportunities for Iranian self-determination, several countries have called for restraint and diplomacy to avoid escalating the conflict.

Countries like Australia and Canada have openly supported the strikes, whereas nations such as Russia, China, and Spain have sharply criticized the military actions as violations of international law. The Arab League and Gulf states have condemned Iran's retaliatory strikes, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

Amidst this backdrop, European leaders and international bodies urge for renewed negotiations. Concerns are growing about the potential for a broader war, and global leaders call for de-escalation and diplomatic engagement to maintain regional stability and prevent civilian harm.