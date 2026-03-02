Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices
Drone strikes in the Middle East led to the shutdown of key oil and gas facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israeli gas fields, and Iraqi Kurdistan, triggering a sharp 13% rise in oil prices. Operations in vital areas like the Strait of Hormuz and Ras Tanura refinery have been disrupted.
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, the Middle East witnessed a series of drone strikes that halted operations at key oil and gas facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, pushing oil prices up by 13% to above $82 a barrel.
The strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping channel, saw a slowdown, impacting global oil supply flows. Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, a major part of its energy complex, was shut down as a precaution, affecting crude exports.
Across the region, Iraqi Kurdistan halted its exports to Turkey, while Israel ordered shutdowns of the Leviathan gas field amidst expansion efforts, as tension flared with Iran, the third largest OPEC producer, where recent explosions have raised further concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity: PM Modi after talking to Saudi Crown Prince.
In his conversation with Bahrain King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi discussed well-being of Indian community in these countries.
Navigating the Risks: Strait of Hormuz's Impact on Asian Energy Supply
PM Modi speaks to King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman.
In his conversation with Bahrain King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi condemned attacks on these two countries.