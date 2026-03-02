Middle East Energy Disruptions: Drone Strikes and Shutdowns Surge Oil Prices

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, the Middle East witnessed a series of drone strikes that halted operations at key oil and gas facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, pushing oil prices up by 13% to above $82 a barrel.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping channel, saw a slowdown, impacting global oil supply flows. Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, a major part of its energy complex, was shut down as a precaution, affecting crude exports.

Across the region, Iraqi Kurdistan halted its exports to Turkey, while Israel ordered shutdowns of the Leviathan gas field amidst expansion efforts, as tension flared with Iran, the third largest OPEC producer, where recent explosions have raised further concerns.

