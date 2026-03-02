Strait Tensions Skyrocket Oil Prices: A Global Economic Alert

Global oil prices saw a sharp rise on Monday as disruptions in the vital Strait of Hormuz sparked concerns over supply, following US and Israeli actions against Iran. US crude climbed 7.6% to $72.12 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent rose 8.6% to $79.11 per barrel.

Natural gas futures in Europe spiked over 40% after Qatar ceased production amid the conflict, elevating the threat of higher energy costs during inflationary times. The Strait, a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas, saw tanker traffic plummet due to electronic interference and attacks on vessels.

Market analysts are closely watching whether the conflict could escalate, potentially impacting other oil-producing nations. Any further disruptions could drive oil prices even higher, affecting economies worldwide, particularly the consumer-reliant US market.